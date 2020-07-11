Laureen Morris, 64, of New Bern, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence.

Her service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the St. Paul MBA Cemetery, 340 Perrytown Loop Rd., New Bern.

She is survived her mother, Fannie Irene Morris of Merrimon; brothers, Lionel Morris of Havelock, Larry Wooten of Fayetteville, Billy Berry of Pennsylvania and Larry Berry of New Bern; sisters, Velma Morris of Merrimon, Windora Harvey of New Bern, Marstine Davis of Beaufort, Audrey Wooten of Virginia, Marcia

Cherry of Cove City, Angela Thomas of Charlotte, Evelyn Townsend, Linda Shephard and Valerie Shepard, all of New Bern.

Arrangements are by Oscars's Mortuary, Inc.



