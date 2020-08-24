LaVee Hamer, 63, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Smith Family Cemetery on Hood Swamp Road in Goldsboro. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.

LaVee is survived by her son, Matthew Jackson of New Bern; one granddaughter and one grandson; sister, Janet Hamer Stein of Laurens, S.C.; brother, Daniel Curtis Hamer III of Revere, Mass.

Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home, Goldsboro.









