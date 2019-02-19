Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVern Charles Anderson. View Sign

LaVern Charles "Andy" Anderson, 77, of Haws Run, North Carolina, died peacefully at his home Monday morning.

Andy, a native of Wilton, North Dakota, was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine Anderson, of Wilton. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Anderson; three daughters and sons-in-law; Debbie (Paul) Harshman of Conroe, Texas; Sandy (Ray) Williams of New Bern, North Carolina; and Candi (Brad) Jackson of Franklin, Georgia; eight grandchildren: Kristen (Evan) Grober, Kyle Harshman, Hannah Williams, Andrea Williams, Ray Williams IV, Jeb Jackson, Wyatt Jackson, and Olivia Williams; and one great-grandchild, Olivia Grober. Andy also leaves behind three brothers; Jim Anderson, Miles Anderson, and Tim Anderson; and one sister, Lois Keator.

Andy retired in 1992 after twenty-five years of employment with Piedmont Airlines and USAir at Albert J Ellis Airport. Andy enjoyed photography, golf, fishing, and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Maple Hill, North Carolina.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20th from 5:30-6:45 with a funeral service following at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 1022 Haws Run Road, Maple Hill, North Carolina. He will be interred Thursday, February 21st at Greenleaf Memorial Park, 900 River Road, New Bern, North Carolina.

