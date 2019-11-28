Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Gary Norman. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Gary Norman 81 of New Bern, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Gary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. He served his country faithfully in the United States Coast Guard. He retired from the State of North Carolina as a Game Warden. Gary was a loving father and husband who enjoyed spending time with his family, and the outdoors, especially wildlife and gardening.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Norman, five sons; Steve Norman, wife Becky of Salisbury, Brent Norman, wife Kimberly of New Bern, Ashley Norman of New Bern, Joe Norman, wife Naomi of New Bern, Jamey Norman, wife Maria of Pamlico County, seventeen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends Monday, December 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery of Pamlico County.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

