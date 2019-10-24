Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence R. Woolley. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence R. (Larry) Woolley, Lt. Col. USMC Retired, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the age of 62 in New Bern, NC. He was born in Covington, KY in 1957. After graduating in 1975 from Ludlow High School in Ludlow, KY, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Two years later he married his high school sweetheart, Colleen.

His military career as an Aviation Ordnance Officer included service during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Among the awards he received are the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medal. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he went to work as a military contractor at MCAS Cherry Point, NC where he remained until his passing.

In his spare time Larry enjoyed keeping his yard in tip-top shape. He was also always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Halloween was his favorite holiday and he and his brother, Gary, would dress up as zombies much to the delight of the neighborhood kids. On other occasions, "Billy Bob" would make an appearance-no explanation needed here for anyone who was lucky enough to experience it.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Woolley. He is survived by his mother, Georgia E. Woolley; his wife of 42 years, Colleen; his brother, Gary L. Woolley and his wife, Yvonne; nephew Dan Woolley, his wife Christina, and their children, Avery and Lincoln.

He was beloved by the members of Colleen's family as more of a son and brother than an in-law, and was a friend and mentor to countless others.

No services are planned at this time, however, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or online to

