Leander Forbes Sr., 99, of New Bern, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 On the Grounds of UPHC James City, 601 Hwy. 70 East. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, Leander Forbes Jr., Swansboro, Benjamin Forbes, Greensboro; three daughters, Elizabeth Forbes Walston, Bahama, Doris Forbes Brown, New Bern, Catherine Forbes, Durham; one sister, Sarah Curry, Bronx, N.Y.; four grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





