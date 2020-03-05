Leanora "Baba" Evancho

St Nicholas Orthodox Church
755 S Cleveland Ave
Mogadore, OH 44260
Leanora "Baba" Evancho, 98, of New Bern passed away March 4, 2020
She is survived by her sons, Philip Evancho (Gale) of New Bern, Mark Evancho (Carol) of Middlebury, VT; grandchildren, Nick Evancho (Melissa), Anya Freude (Lt. Col Anthony), Alicia James (Tyler) and David Evancho (Brittany); great grandchildren, Makenna , Anthony, Luke, Leo, Eve Marie; step daughters, Allison Bunting (Ben) and their child, Asher, Dana Plummer (Will).
Services will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Mogadore, Ohio. Arrangements in Ohio by Anthony Kucko Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio
Local Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
