Leanora "Baba" Evancho, 98, of New Bern passed away March 4, 2020
She is survived by her sons, Philip Evancho (Gale) of New Bern, Mark Evancho (Carol) of Middlebury, VT; grandchildren, Nick Evancho (Melissa), Anya Freude (Lt. Col Anthony), Alicia James (Tyler) and David Evancho (Brittany); great grandchildren, Makenna , Anthony, Luke, Leo, Eve Marie; step daughters, Allison Bunting (Ben) and their child, Asher, Dana Plummer (Will).
Services will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Mogadore, Ohio. Arrangements in Ohio by Anthony Kucko Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio
Local Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020