AUSTELL, Ga. - Leatrice Johnson Burney, 70, a native of Oriental, of 788 Southface Way, Austell, Ga. died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at PruittHealth Austell.
A visitation of friends will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Oscar's Memorial Chapel, 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern.
Her funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Pilgrim Chapel M.B. Church, 1413 Silverbrook Rd., Oriental. The interment will follow at the Odd Fellow Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019