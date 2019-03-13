Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeDrew Hudson. View Sign

LeDrew Hudson, 79, of Springfield, Virginia departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 to join his beloved wife Jackie (2008) in the celestial home prepared for them by their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Often named among Arapahoe's favorite sons, LeDrew was born April 18, 1939.

At age 16, LeDrew joined the U.S. Air Force where he began his 5 decades-long tenure of valiant service to his country. During his 20-year Air Force career, he saw postings on 4 continents and combat in Vietnam. After retiring from the military in 1976, LeDrew continued his public service as a CIA Senior International Economist where his work earned him numerous awards and commendations from the Carter, Reagan, Clinton and both Bush administrations. In July 2018, LeDrew was recognized by the Virginia House of Delegates for his nearly 50 years of distinguished service to the United States.

Even though marriage, family, and career commitments lodged him elsewhere, LeDrew was forever devoted to Arapahoe. Wherever he was in the world, his true North, was in the South. Until his last day, LeDrew remained a faithful member of Small's Chapel Christian Church, Arapahoe, NC, an active emeritus member of Minnesott Golf and Country Club, and devoted son and patriarch of the 300- member strong far-flung Hudson family.

He is survived by his daughter, Yana, of Fairfax, Virginia; one sister, Diane Curmon of Rosedale, New York; one brother, Steve Curmon of Jacksonville, Florida, one aunt, Dorothy Hudson Webb, (like a sister) of Temple Hills, Maryland; daughter of the heart, Tianya (Bryant) Edgerton of Bowie, Maryland son of the heart, Lee Askew of Temple Hills, MD and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends and guests at 3137 Don Lee Road, Arapahoe, NC 28510.

His funeral service will be held on 3:30 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Small's Chapel Christian Church, 2672 Don Lee Road, Arapahoe, NC 28510.

The interment is 11:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Wayland Baptist Church Cemetery, 1228 Oakland Road Louisa, Virginia 23093.

Donations may be made in honor of LeDrew Hudson to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation by Text to: PFFTRIBUTE289-71777 or mail to: 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.



