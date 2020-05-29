Lee "The Fisherman" Bell Boomer of 137 Old Mill Road, Dover, died Thursday, May 28,2020 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, May 31,2020 in the Core Creek Cemetery.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store