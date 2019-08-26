Lee Parker Grant, 89, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at his home.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. at Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 until 7 p.m. at the church and other times at the home of Darlene and Allen Howard, 2198 Biddle Road, Dover.
Interment will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Kinston.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Lee Grant of the home.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019