Lee Parker Grant

Service Information
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC
27828
(252)-753-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lee Parker Grant, 89, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at his home.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. at Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 until 7 p.m. at the church and other times at the home of Darlene and Allen Howard, 2198 Biddle Road, Dover.
Interment will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Kinston.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Lee Grant of the home.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.