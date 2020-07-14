1/
Lena Marie Clark
Lena Marie Clark, 89, of New Bern, took her journey to Heaven on Friday, July 10, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Walter Ken Clark (Deborah) of Missouri and Linda Clark Sawyer (Larry) of New Bern; grandchildren, David Sawyer (Sarah), Justin Sawyer (Nikki), Trey Clark (Brenna), and Taryn Scheidemantel (Chase); and a host of great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter I. Clark.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14th at the Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in her name to an organization that benefits Alzheimers, Dementia, or Cancer research.
Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

