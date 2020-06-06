Lenwood Lee Banks, 78, of Reelsboro, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville.

He was also known as "Silver Fox" to his friends and "Big Daddy" to his great-grandchildren.

He is a member of Rock of Zion OFWB Church. He retired from PCS Phosphate as a planner and estimator after 36 years of service. He was a member of Bayboro Masonic Lodge #311 since 1984; Sudan Shriner since 2005; Sudan Trucker Unit since 2005; Shrine Bowl Board of Governors for 3 years; Board of Directors for Pamlico Co. Shrine Club for 5 years; member of Pamlico Co. Shrine Club since 2005; New Bern Shrine Club since 2005; and Royal Order of the Jesters #145 since 2006.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Glennie Banks; son, Jessie Carroll Banks; and stepson, Carl Duane Pitt.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Banks; son, Lenwood Lee Banks Jr.; daughter, Marianne Rice; brother, Al Banks; grandchildren, Carly Price, Melissa Sadler and Treasure Banks; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Price and Tatum Price; and niece, Candice Jones.

His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 8th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Lewis officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Whortonsville Cemetery with Masonic Rites by Bayboro Lodge #331.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Sudan Shrines for the Children's Hospital, 1425 S. Glenburnie Rd. Suite 4, New Bern, NC 28562.

A special thank you and acknowledgement to Phyllis Banks and Marty Lewis for their help in taking care of Mr. Lenwood during his illness.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store