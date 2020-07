Leo Minervini Jr., 83, of New Bern, died at CarolinaEast Medical Center on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Minervini; sons, Leo Minervini III of Raleigh, Michael Minervini of Johnson City, Tenn., Joseph Minervini of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughters, Victoria Minervini of Ft. Myers, Fla., Gilda Hughes of New Bern, Dorothy Minervini of Garner; brother, Anthony Minervini of Middlebury, Conn.; sisters, Yolanda Bonini, Leona Russell and Anna Korb, all of Wallingford, Conn., Julia Bontatibus of Branford, Conn., Elizabeth Minervini of Durham, Conn.; 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church at noon.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store