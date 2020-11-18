1/
Leon Lupton Barrow Jr.
Leon Lupton Barrow Jr., 64, of Grantsboro, died on Nov. 14, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Brown; daughters, Heaven Sibley of New Bern and Angel Ridder of Bayboro; sisters, Norma Sue Barrow of Apex and Carolyn Mills of Trenton and six grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville. Visitation will be held half an hour prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at the Pollocksville City Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.

Published in Sun Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
