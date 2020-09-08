1/
Leona Rebecca (Moore) Foskey
Leona Rebecca Moore Foskey, 69, of New Bern, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Historic Meadows Cemetery Brown Drive followed by the interment.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel I. Foskey Jr. of the home; two daughters, Crystal Foskey, New Bern and Yolanda Johnson, Baton Rouge, La.; brother, James Moore and sister, Sharon Drew, both of New Bern; seven grandchildren.
Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
