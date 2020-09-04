1/1
Leona Toler
VANCEBORO - Mrs. Leona Toler, 87, died Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Toler was a native of Craven County and resided in the Willis Neck community all her life and never met a stranger. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening.
Mrs. Toler was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Toler; and two sons, Danny and Rocky Toler.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Jones and husband, Bo; son, Desi Toler; grandchildren, Travis Jones, Tiffany Jones and fiancé, Kevin, Misty Rackley and husband, Chris, Steven Toler and wife, Joy, Danny Toler, Matthew Toler, Michael Toler, Priscilla Wall and husband, Adam; and five great-grandchildren.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, NC.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkerson Funeral Home
608 Farm Life Avenue
Vanceboro, NC 28586
(252) 244-0770
