Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard "Tony" Sacco. View Sign

Leonard "Tony" Sacco, 87, died unexpectedly in his home on March 13, 2019. He was born Oct. 15, 1931 to the late Carl and Wilma (Ryan) Sacco in Calumet City, Illinois. Tony was a 1949 graduate from Lowell High School. He served as a fire chief in the Army, stationed in Panama. He was owner of Sacco Plumbing and Heating in Lowell, Indiana for 25 years before moving to Vero Beach, Florida in 1981. He then worked for Maxwell Plumbing, then Bobby's Plumbing before moving to New Bern, NC, in 2005. He remained a fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rita (Wilkerson) Sacco and four children: Karin Keiser (Larry) of Knox, Indiana; Mark (Julie) Sacco and Terri (Jim) Bench of Florida; and Kim (Richard) Hess of New Bern, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and three sisters: Mary Fleener, Susan Santy and Lynne Sacco-Hamphill. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Ronald, Mario and Carl Jr. Tony was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Celebration of Life Service, Sunday, 2:00pm, March 17, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Family will receive friends following service.

In lieu of flowers contributions made be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund, 616 Broad Street New Bern, NC 28562.

Arrangements handled by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



