Leroy Hilton Price of 101 Turnberry Court, Trent Woods, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in Wilmington on April 5, 1929 to Smith and Louise Price. He served in the United States Navy stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. Professionally, he was Division Director of Production Control at Cherry Point until his retirement in 1984.

An amazing golfer, he was one of the oldest members of New Bern Golf and Country Club, having served as President of NBGCC several years. He was the Club Champion, Senior Club Champion, and Super Senior Club Champion multiple times. He was proud to say he shot his age or better on the golf course every year until he was 90! Additionally, he was a member and past master of St. John's Lodge #3 Scottish Rite and Sudan Shriners. He was past chairman of the Board of Directors of Craven Regional Medical Center.

One of his proudest achievements was serving as mayor of Trent Woods for twelve years, from 1985 until 1997. Because of his many contributions to Trent Woods, Cottle Park's building and covered picnic area was dedicated as the Leroy H. Price Pavilion on July 13, 2019. He was also a member of the New Bern Elks Lodge where he enjoyed weekly pinochle with his friends. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

He was married for 69 years to his wife, Mavis Anderson Price, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Price Saunders and husband Zoot, two granddaughters, Erin Elizabeth Saunders and Abigail Price Saunders and her partner Gary Burk. He is also survived by his sister Esther Griffin and favorite niece, Brenda Laughinghouse.

He enjoyed Saturday breakfasts with his girls, Monday night dinners with his special friends, Sunday breakfasts with Bobby and Friday golf with his buddies.

Thank you to Dr. Montero, Dr. Fujimagari, Dr. Cho, and the staff and nurses who provided care. A special thanks to Craven County Hospice, Dr. Fisher and Sabrina for bringing his life to a peaceful end.

Due to current health guidelines, a family memorial service will be held at Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park on Friday April 3 at 10:00. Masonic Rites will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Shrine Crippled Children's Fund, Craven County Hospice or a .

Arrangements are by Cotton Funeral Home and Crematory.



