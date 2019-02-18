Leroy King

RICHMOND, Va. - Leroy King, 75, of 431 Erich Road, a native of Craven County, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Viewing hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Oscar's Mortuary, 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern. His service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Road, Richmond, Va. Burial will follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia Court House, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Roberts King of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary and March Funeral Home, Richmond, Va.
