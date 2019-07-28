Leslie Henry Knowles, 74, of Teachey, NC passed from this earthly life on June 23, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Arlene Knowles; a son Leslie "Sam" Knowles, II; sisters Nellie Bateman and Betty Knowles; and a brother Bobby Knowles, all of Duplin County. Leslie is survived by his son, Christopher (Molly) Knowles of New Bern; a sister Mary Roberts of Wilmington; a brother Billy (Hazel) Knowles of Texas; grandchildren Charlie and Ava Knowles of New Bern; 2 nieces and 3 nephews; and the mother of his children, Rita Knowles of New Bern.

He lived nearly all of his life on the family farm in Duplin County, to which he returned following nearly 4 years of service in the US Air Force, having been stationed in Germany. Leslie worked for over 30 years as an LP gas service technician for Smith Brothers Gas Company in Magnolia, NC. He was a lifelong Southern Baptist and a longtime member of Corinth Baptist Church of Rose Hill. He spent his spare time in the garden, on a tractor, hunting squirrels and birds, and fishing in his pond. He enjoyed the outdoors and his dogs but above all, his family was his biggest love.

A funeral service will was held on Friday, July 5 at Padgett Funeral Home of Wallace. Interment followed at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery. Please consider a donation in his memory to the .

