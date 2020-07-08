Lester "Bud" Danehy of New Bern, NC passed away Friday July 3, 2020.
After graduating High School in Hamilton, NY in 1953, Lester "Bud" Danehy attended St. Lawrence University for one year. In May 1954, he committed to the US Air Force for a period of four years. He completed his basic training at Sampson Air Force Base in NYS, and was then assigned to the 461st Bomb Wing Tactical Air Command at Blytheville Air Force Base in Arkansas. After serving as Base Commander Administrator's Aide, he served as Acting Base Personnel Sgt. Major. His date of discharge was December 19, 1957.
Mr. Danehy entered Colgate University in January, 1958. He met his wife, Patricia "Pat" Danehy, a nursing student, while on a blind date as he attended summer school at Syracuse University. That fall, he set up blind dates with his fraternity brothers, which resulted in marriages with three more Syracuse University nursing students.
Nearing graduation in 1961, Mr. Danehy broke both of his arms playing frisbee, and was allowed to graduate early. Colgate faculty members found him Teaching Assistant positions in Economics at the University of Connecticut. Upon completing his Masters degree at UConn, Mr. Danehy was admitted to Syracuse University's Economics Department. While working towards his Doctorate, he proposed an idea to screen nursing home patients using statistical and mathematical methods that would ensure payment under Medicare and Medicaid. The concept design was funded by the Federal Government. Mr. Danehy decided to continue to lead the design of the system as Project Director, rather than pursue a Ph.D.
He led the development of the system and its implementation across New York State. It lasted about 20 years, and was replaced by Medicare with an updated program that reflected the original system Mr. Danehy had helped design. Then employed by the Hospital Association of NYS (HANYS), Mr. Danehy and an engineer devised a system that provided hospitals with a new Medicare funded level of care. The system was used by many hospitals to calculate the number of beds the hospital needed. HANYS made the system available at cost, Mr. Danehy went on to manage HANYS's Consulting group.
Following this position, he became President of the Rochester Regional Hospital Association, and then to be President of the Upstate Rural Hospital and Nursing Homes Association. His final position was serving as CEO and President of the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, in Newark, NY. During his tenure, Mr. Danehy initiated talks with the CEO of the Rochester General Hospital, which culminated in Newark-Wayne Community Hospital becoming part of the Rochester Health System. Throughout his career, Mr. Danehy had articles published nationally in periodicals for organizations including the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the American Hospital Association.
Upon retirement in 2000, Mr. Danehy and his wife, Patricia, moved to River Bend, NC. He was Treasurer and President of the MERCI Clinic and then was engaged with assisting in the development of a Catholic High School. The project did not move forward when the sponsoring Church changed administrative directions, clergy resigned, and funding sources evaporated. He also served on the Public Works Advisory Board in River Bend.
Mr. Danehy said he was grateful for the unexpected years of retirement, as during this time he and his wife grew to love one another even more. Lester "Bud" Danehy is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 60 years, along with four sons Kevin, Craig, Kyle, and P.J., and eight grandchildren; sister Anne McKenna, brother Bob Danehy.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
