Obituary

COVE CITY - Levi Hall Sr., 73, of 2655 Dover Road, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the North West "A" Free Will Baptist Tabernacle, Trenton. Burial will follow in the Core Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the House of God 1021 Biddle St., New Bern and will resume one hour prior to the service at the Tabernacle.

At other times the family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close