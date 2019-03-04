COVE CITY - Levi Hall Sr., 73, of 2655 Dover Road, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the North West "A" Free Will Baptist Tabernacle, Trenton. Burial will follow in the Core Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the House of God 1021 Biddle St., New Bern and will resume one hour prior to the service at the Tabernacle.
At other times the family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019