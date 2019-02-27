Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis "Mac" McCallister. View Sign

Lewis "Mac" McCallister, 79, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Pegan. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Mac was born and raised in West Virginia. He joined the United States Marine Corps at 17 and specialized in artillery. He honorably served our country for 20 years, which included 2 Tours of Duty in Vietnam before returning in 1976. He enjoyed a long and successful second career as a meat cutter with the Cherry Point Commissary. Mac loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He attended First United Methodist Church in Havelock and was a personable and outgoing man that blessed many by sharing the harvest from his garden. Mac will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Mollie McCallister of the home; son, Lewis "Buddy" McCallister and wife Miriam of Waxhaw, NC; brothers, Clarence McCallister and wife Karen of Hubert, Delbert McCallister of Sanford and Huck McCallister and wife Peggy of South Charleston, WV; and grandchildren, Ashley Woolard and Tyler McCallister.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alford and Sinnia McCallister; daughter, Amelia McCallister; and 8 brothers and sisters.

Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Havelock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to First United Methodist Church at 324 Miller Blvd., Havelock, NC 28532.

Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.



Lewis "Mac" McCallister, 79, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Pegan. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.Mac was born and raised in West Virginia. He joined the United States Marine Corps at 17 and specialized in artillery. He honorably served our country for 20 years, which included 2 Tours of Duty in Vietnam before returning in 1976. He enjoyed a long and successful second career as a meat cutter with the Cherry Point Commissary. Mac loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He attended First United Methodist Church in Havelock and was a personable and outgoing man that blessed many by sharing the harvest from his garden. Mac will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Mollie McCallister of the home; son, Lewis "Buddy" McCallister and wife Miriam of Waxhaw, NC; brothers, Clarence McCallister and wife Karen of Hubert, Delbert McCallister of Sanford and Huck McCallister and wife Peggy of South Charleston, WV; and grandchildren, Ashley Woolard and Tyler McCallister.He was preceded in death by his parents, Alford and Sinnia McCallister; daughter, Amelia McCallister; and 8 brothers and sisters.Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Havelock.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to First United Methodist Church at 324 Miller Blvd., Havelock, NC 28532.Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC. Funeral Home Munden Funeral Home & Crematory

908 Lake Rd

Havelock , NC 28532

252-444-6248 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close