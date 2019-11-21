Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila Ipock Cleve. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary

VANCEBORO - Mrs. Lila Ipock Cleve, 88, was called home to Heaven on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Vanceboro Cemetery. Prior to the service, the family will be receiving friends from 10-11 AM, at the church. Mrs. Cleve, a native of Craven County, lived most of her life in the Vanceboro area. As a pastor's wife, she served the community and her Lord. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was known for being a great cook. However, her favorite pastime was taking care of her yard and garden. Lila was also a member of Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dewitt T. Cleve, Jr. and three brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Cleve McKay and husband Michael, of Newport and Emily Cleve Pittman of Greenville; son, Dewitt T. Cleve, III and wife Angela, of Swansboro, NC; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Edith I. Cox and husband Fred, of Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to F.B.N. Christian Radio, in care of Grace Baptist Church, 520 Roberts Road, Newport, NC 28570. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro. Online condolences at

