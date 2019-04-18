TRENTON - Lillian Lucille Brown Barber, 88, of 199 Barber Road, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Lucille (Brown) Barber.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 701 West St., New Bern.
Funeral will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Northwest "A" FWB Association Conference Tabernacle, 1124 Ten Mile Fork Rd., Trenton. Interment will follow the service in Haiti cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home
701 West Street
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5141
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019