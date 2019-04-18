Lillian Lucille (Brown) Barber

TRENTON - Lillian Lucille Brown Barber, 88, of 199 Barber Road, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 701 West St., New Bern.
Funeral will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Northwest "A" FWB Association Conference Tabernacle, 1124 Ten Mile Fork Rd., Trenton. Interment will follow the service in Haiti cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
