Lillie Bell Golden Boomer, 74, of 137 Old Mill Road, Dover, died Sunday, Oct. 18 ,2020 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Troy Lee Boomer of Hartford, Conn.; two sisters, Gaynell Boomer and Willie King, both of Dover.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Core Creek Cemetery, Cove City.

Viewing will be held 30 minutes prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



