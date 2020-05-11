Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Diane (Rose) Harris. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Diane Rose Harris passed peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1940 in Beaufort, NC and grew up in Vandemere, NC On January 19, 1959 she married her childhood sweetheart, Bryan Harris, and they raised their family in New Bern, NC. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and Vida Grantham Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. Linda was the devoted daughter of the late Capt. Clarence and Grace Pittman Rose, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bryan Harris Sr., as well as her brothers Benny, Kenneth and Johnny.

Linda was the daughter of a fisherman and a loving sister to seven brothers. A wonderful cook (her thin layer chocolate cakes were practically famous!), no one walked away hungry after a meal at her table. She was crafty, creative, and her detailed needlework creations were pieces of art. She especially found joy in making things for other people. Most of all, she loved her family and friends unwaveringly and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, special aunt and friend.

The family will receive friends 6-8 PM, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Pollock~Best Chapel with Dr. Scott Gleason officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at

She is survived by her daughter, Diana (Chris) Carraway, her son Bryan Harris Jr. (Dusty Cantley), her cherished grandsons Ross (Morgan) Carraway and Ryan (Emily) Carraway; brothers Charles (Audrey), Joe (Sue), Tom (Regina) and Michael (Nancy) Rose; sisters-in-law Margaret Rose and Hazel Harris Hardison, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and of course, her sweet Stella.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Harris Family.



Linda Diane Rose Harris passed peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1940 in Beaufort, NC and grew up in Vandemere, NC On January 19, 1959 she married her childhood sweetheart, Bryan Harris, and they raised their family in New Bern, NC. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and Vida Grantham Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. Linda was the devoted daughter of the late Capt. Clarence and Grace Pittman Rose, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bryan Harris Sr., as well as her brothers Benny, Kenneth and Johnny.Linda was the daughter of a fisherman and a loving sister to seven brothers. A wonderful cook (her thin layer chocolate cakes were practically famous!), no one walked away hungry after a meal at her table. She was crafty, creative, and her detailed needlework creations were pieces of art. She especially found joy in making things for other people. Most of all, she loved her family and friends unwaveringly and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, special aunt and friend.The family will receive friends 6-8 PM, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Pollock~Best Chapel with Dr. Scott Gleason officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church PO Box 1510, New Bern, NC 28563, or www.tabernaclebaptist.com. She is survived by her daughter, Diana (Chris) Carraway, her son Bryan Harris Jr. (Dusty Cantley), her cherished grandsons Ross (Morgan) Carraway and Ryan (Emily) Carraway; brothers Charles (Audrey), Joe (Sue), Tom (Regina) and Michael (Nancy) Rose; sisters-in-law Margaret Rose and Hazel Harris Hardison, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and of course, her sweet Stella.Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Harris Family. Published in Sun Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close