NEW BERN - Linda Faye Benjamin Whitney, 62, 1413 Gardner St., died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at 915 Eubanks Street, the home of Patricia and Keith Karcher. Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is noon Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Highway & Hedges Revival Center, 1601 National Avenue. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, William Whitney of New Bern.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019