Mrs. Linda Gray Spell Britt, 76, of 108 Gibbs Rd., New Bern, NC (formerly of Clinton, NC), went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22nd, 2019, at Grantsbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Grantsboro, NC.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 27th, at 3:00PM in the Chapel of Royal-Hall Funeral Home, 301 McKoy St., Clinton, NC, with Rev. Matthew Barefoot officiating. Burial will follow in the Spell-Tyndall Grove Cemetery.

Born on December 6th, 1942 in Sampson County, Linda was the daughter of the late Murphy and Louise Simmons Spell. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched. Linda was a member of Pleasant Acres Freewill Baptist Church of New Bern for many years as well as Tabernacle Baptist Church, which she attended while her health permitted.

Linda is survived by the love of her life for 56 years, Harry Shore Britt, Jr.; son, Larry Thomas Britt of New Bern; daughter, Cathy Britt Mills and husband, Kenny, of Vanceboro; granddaughter, Taylor Anne Mills of Vanceboro; two brothers, Homer Spell and wife, Ilene, of Clinton and Jimmy Spell and wife, Louise, of Clinton; sister, Vivian Spell Smith of Wallace.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Spell, and sister, Greta Knowles.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon prior to the service beginning at 2:00PM in the Chapel of Royal-Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at

