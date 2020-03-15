Linda Holmes Barnette

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Holmes Barnette.
Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home
608 Farm Life Avenue
Vanceboro, NC
28586
(252)-244-0770
Obituary
Send Flowers

VANCEBORO - Mrs. Linda Holmes Barnette, 72, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Mrs. Barnette was a lifelong resident of Craven County. She was a graduate of Farm Life High School and was employed for many years as a bookkeeper before retiring. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jr. Holmes and Gladys Marie Powell Holmes; husband, Roy Barnette; and infant son, Roy Barnette, Jr. She is survived by two brothers, Jerry Holmes and Milton Holmes and wife Ann; and sister, Jo Ann Broadway and husband Jimmy, all of Vanceboro. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro
Published in Sun Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.