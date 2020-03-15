VANCEBORO - Mrs. Linda Holmes Barnette, 72, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Mrs. Barnette was a lifelong resident of Craven County. She was a graduate of Farm Life High School and was employed for many years as a bookkeeper before retiring. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jr. Holmes and Gladys Marie Powell Holmes; husband, Roy Barnette; and infant son, Roy Barnette, Jr. She is survived by two brothers, Jerry Holmes and Milton Holmes and wife Ann; and sister, Jo Ann Broadway and husband Jimmy, all of Vanceboro. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro
Published in Sun Journal on Mar. 15, 2020