Linda Kay Sparks Blackman, 73, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home.
Linda was one of the best Mothers any child could have. She loved reading and doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynann Mills and husband, Michael Herring of New Bern; sons, Jessie Paul Blackman and wife Kimberly of Harkers Island, Charles Blackman and wife Melissa of New Bern, Doug Blackman and wife Laurie Kohler of Bath; sisters, Deborah Comer of New Bern and Maria Corpuz andhusband Jose of San Diego, CA; ten grandchildren and two great -grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Paul Blackman, Sr.; parents, Ellis Wesley Sparks and Mollie Blackmon Sparks; and sister, Sandra Lynn Sparks Sanders.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences to www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019