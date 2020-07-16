Linda Lore, age 83, died peacefully on July 12, 2020. Linda was born in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. and graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School. She went on to attend East Carolina University where she received her degree in education. Linda taught in North Carolina, Ohio, Georgia, and New Jersey. She was awarded the New Jersey Governor's Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1988 as a result of her own love of learning and the ability to instill that in her many students.

After moving to New Bern in 1992, Linda was an avid watercolorist. She was one of the initial members of the Twin Rivers Art Society and was the proud sponsor and artist of "Freedom Bearer", one of the many life-size fiberglass bears seen in New Bern. Linda and her husband, Dick, were also active members of the New Bern Historical Society. As a lifelong Episcopalian, Linda embraced Christ Church and become involved in numerous church activities. She loved animals, playing bridge, gardening, fishing, and was a fantastic cook.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard (Dick) Lore, as well as her parents, Aurora and Frank Coburn, sister, Lois Snowden and her son, Danny Ryan. Linda is remembered with much love by her daughter, Laura (Curt) Bloom of Pelham, AL and their daughters Chloe and Alexis. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Coburn, of New Bern, and her son, Thomas Coburn. She also leaves behind nieces Jeanne (Ken) Boisvert and Mary David Benson of Michigan.

Linda's family would like to thank the caregivers from Assisting at Home, particularly Denise Bryant, who served as Head of Household, as well as Community Home Care & Hospice. Due to COVID-19, there are no immediate plans for a service. Donations may be made to Christ Church or the New Bern Historical Society in Linda's memory.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





