POLLOCKSVILLE - Linda Ann Slaughter Rowe, 86, passed away at her home Feb. 5, 2020. She was retired from CenturyLink and was a member of the Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Bertha Rowe and her husband, Joseph Vance Rowe, Sr.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday at the Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Gurganus officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Surviving are her daughter, Denise Sweat of Greenville, SC ; her sons; Joseph Vance Rowe, Jr. and his wife Karen of New Bern and Victor Rowe and Tracy Herring of New Bern; a brother, Abney Slaughter of Burlington, NC and sisters; Rachel Dawson of New Bern and Margaret Medlin of Greensboro, NC ; her grandchildren, Reid (Julia) Duncan; Steven(Ashley) Sweat, Misty (Max) Boyd and Joshua Rowe; her great grandchildren; Gavin Boyd; Briana Sweat, Sadie Sweat and Amber Sweat.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 2234 Hwy 58S Trenton, NC 28555. Online condolences may be sent to Sayland Funeral Home.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
