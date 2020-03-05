LA GRANGE - Lindbergh Summers, 89, of 2721 New Hope Road, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.
Service will be held noon Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Shady Grove M.B. Church, La Grange. Burial will follow in the La Grange Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 with the family present to receive friends at the church.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020