Lindell Berry, 76, of 5558 River Heights Crossing SE, Marietta, Ga., formerly of Pollocksville, died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Freewill Chapel FWB Church Cemetery, 3298 Hwy. 58, Pollocksville.

Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.



