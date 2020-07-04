1/
Lindsay Smith
VANCEBORO – Lindsay Smith, 72, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 2pm at New Bern Church of God. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Lindsay, a longtime resident of Vanceboro, worked as a lineman for the City of New Bern. He was a member of New Bern Church of God and had been a volunteer with the Vanceboro Fire and Rescue. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to crab and fish.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Smith in 2015.
Lindsay is survived by his sons, Clifton and Steven Smith, both of New Bern; stepsons, Eddie Moore and wife Sherry and Christopher Moore, all of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Courtney (Ethan), Corey, Cammey, Troy and Kimmy; great granddaughter, Maria; daughter-in-law, Crystal Ward and husband Neil; and his significant other, Dell Register, all of Vanceboro.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
252-752-2121
