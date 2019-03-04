Mr. Linwood Earl Braxton, 86, of Vanceboro, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
The service will be conducted Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Pinewood Memorial Park, Greenville.
Mr. Braxton, a native of Pitt County, had been a resident of Craven County since 1963. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U. S. Army and was a member of the V. F. W. Post in Vanceboro. He owned and operated the Braxton Stop-N-Shop until 2009 and he enjoyed spending time with his friends at the College of Knowledge.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Earline Smith Braxton; a daughter, Gloria Braxton Whitford and husband, Gilbert, of Vanceboro; a son, Michael Earl Braxton and wife, Kim, of Swansboro; two grandchildren, Brandon Michael Braxton and wife, Jessica, of Vanceboro and Gilbert Michael Whitford, Jr. and wife, Rolanda, of Greenville; a great granddaughter, Isabella Whitford; great-grandson, Slade Creech; and a sister, Faye Askew and husband, Bud, of Greenville.
The family thanks the Community Hospice for their care and his caregiver, Theresa Smith.
The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro Wednesday from 6 – 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the V.F.W. Post, P.O. Box 978, Vanceboro NC 28586 or to the Vanceboro Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 439, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
