VANCEBORO - Mr. Linwood Hall Gaskins, 85, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Due to the current health and gathering directives, services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
A native of Craven County, Linwood loved to fish. He was well liked by his neighbors and was a friend to everyone. He retired from Weyerhaeuser and was later engaged in farming.
Linwood was preceded in death by his first wife, Ramona Lee Gaskins and second wife, Sarah Gaskins.
He is survived by his son, Danny Gaskins and partner, Henry Doskey of Greenville; daughters, Marlene Moore of New Bern and Leslie Godwin and husband Robbie, of New Bern; grandchild, Jessica Taylor and husband, Joe; great grandchildren, Leah Taylor, Emma Taylor, Landon Taylor, Nicolas Godwin, and Taleia Godwin; sister, Annette Scott; nieces and nephew, Donna Hoell, Mike Foy, and Sue Foy; and caregiver and companion, Lynn Cooke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern, NC, 1924 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604.
