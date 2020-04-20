Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Llewellyn Henry Morrison Jr.. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Mo Morrison, 94, of New Bern passed away Thursday evening, April 16, 2020 after dealing with another case of pneumonia. He had been a resident of Homeplace of New Bern for the past three years. He loved Homeplace and all the staff.

He was retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where he served as Supervisor of the Photo Lab/Graphic Arts department for many years. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II, including the occupation of Yokosuka, Japan, where he was awarded a Citation of Bravery. Near the end of his military career, he met and married Dorothy Jones of New Bern.

He enjoyed many years of coaching several Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball teams. Mo was a member of Township 7 Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years and served on the initial water and sewer board for Township 7. He and his wife Dorothy volunteered at hospitals in New Bern and West Jefferson, NC. He believed in giving back to the community and was happy to see his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren following in his footsteps.

He is survived by his three sons, Kenneth J. Morrison (Kathy) of Tallahassee, FL, Bruce A. Morrison (Chris) of Beaufort, NC & Llewellyn H. Morrison, III (Sam) of Winder, GA, nine grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren expected in a few months.

The family would like to thank Homeplace of New Bern and each member of their staff for the excellent care given to both our parents over the past several years.

A graveside service will be held at New Bern Memorial Cemetery on Chelsea Rd. 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

