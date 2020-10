Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois Attisani, 89, of Havelock, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her residence.

Per Lois's request there will be no service.

She is survived by five of her children, Dawn Mooney of Huntington Station, N.Y., Deryl DePauw of Port Chester, N.Y., Darcy Attisani of Kapaa, Hawaii, Darbi Billington of New Bern, Dodd Ellsworth of Asheville.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock.





