Lois Boyette Quinn, 85, of Trenton, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

Graveside service is Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston. Visitation at graveside from 2:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

She is survived by son, Bronnie Quinn, Goldsboro; daughter, Brenda Kennedy, Trenton; sister, Shirley Brown, Pink Hill; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.



