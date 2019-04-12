Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Faye (Buckner) Monette. View Sign

Mrs. Lois Faye Buckner Monette, 79, passed away at her home Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with her family by her side. Lois was a life-long resident of Craven County, and graduated from New Bern High School in 1958. She was an angel here on earth, giving of her time and love to all those around here. She loved being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery with Hospice Chaplain James Marshburn officiating.

Lois is survived by her husband, Roger A. Monette; her daughters, Anita Dutton Stevenson, and husband Johnny, of New Bern; Melba D. White, and husband Jeff, of New Bern; Karen "Lynn" Lupton, of New Bern; her sons, David Dutton, and wife Kathy, of Greenville, NC; Larry Dutton, and wife Grace, of New Bern; and Gregory Allen Monette, and wife Angela, of New Bern. She also leaves behind her brother, John Buckner, and wife Hilda, of New Bern; and her 13 wonderful grandchildren Lauren Mclawhorn(Geoff), Courtney Downey(Stewart) Taylor White, Dade Dutton(Chelsea) Virginia Bane (Archer), David Dutton, Jr. (Casey) Kaitlyn Dutton. Cristal Jackson, Megan Stevenson, Matthew Lupton, Kailey Lupton, Landon Monette, and Dylan Monette along with her six great grandchildren Seth Eubanks, Lilly Eubanks, Braxton Mclawhorn, Emma Mclawhorn, Hailey Mclawhorn, and Cohen Downey.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Monette family.



