Lois Ireland Griffin, 59, of Aurora passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at home.
She was a member of Dublin Grove OFWB Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lee Griffin; and parents, Ellis & Elsie Ireland.
She is survived by her daughter, Trudy Griffin Willis; son, Anthony Lee Griffin; brother, Ellis Elwood Ireland, Jr.; and four grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 3rd at Dublin Grove OFWB Church with the Rev. Earl Sadler Jr. officiating.
The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service at Mrs. Lois's home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
