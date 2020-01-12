Rev. Lonnie Grady Tucker, 88, passed away Friday January 10, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. He was born in Greensboro, NC, November 23, 1931, one of ten children, to Lonnie Curtis Tucker and Della Barnes Tucker.
Grady served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service as a Master Sergeant, in 1971. He later became an Original Free Will Baptist Minister and received his doctorate in Theology. His most cherished and proud moments were those spent with his family.
Grady is survived by his wife Barbara Tucker, his children Gary Tucker (Dawn), Pam Sullivan of Raleigh, NC, Michele Cleland (Troy), and Portia Hartzell (Paul) Of Culpeper, VA, his grandchildren Tosha Tucker, Quinn Tucker, Hannah Tucker, Lauren Cleland, and Shelby Pratt, and his great grandchildren Mia, Kaleb, Lexi, Mylee, and Braden. He is also survived by his brother Floyd Tucker and his sister Elaine Sellaro.
The family will receive friends at Pollock-Best Funeral Home 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 and other times at the home. The funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 13th at St. Mary's Free Will Baptist Church, with burial following at Greenleaf Memorial Park, with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Free Will Baptist Church of New Bern, NC, or , Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 12 to Feb. 11, 2020