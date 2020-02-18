Loretta Nelson Chapman, 63, of 2128 Brown Hodge Road, Grifton, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020