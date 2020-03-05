Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Stevens Friese. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary



Lori earned an Associates Degree in Office Occupations from Skagit Valley College, Mt. Vernon, Washington.

All heartbroken, Lori leaves behind her loving husband Jeff, her two daughters Rachel Lake of Wasilla Alaska, Jillian Martinez and husband Jose of Jacksonville, NC, her twin brother Luke Gray and wife Bonnie of Smithfield NC, 5 precious grandbabies and a number of nieces and nephews. Her bright smile and sparkling personality will not only be missed by her family but by her many close friends and colleagues.

Lori putting her education and skills to work helped establish the Neuromuscular Disease Support Organization where she dedicated much of her time serving as the Events Coordinator and lastly the Director or Client Support. She was a very caring and loving person as she constantly gave of herself to help and take care of others.

Lori never met a stranger and was like a second mother to so many. She will be remembered by her family and so many friends as being a loving, kind, strong, and independent woman always concerned for the well being of others and for giving the best hugs. Lori enjoyed being active and doing new and fun things and was often referred to as a force to be reckoned with.

A Service and Viewing will be held on Saturday March 7th at 3:00 PM at Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory 2201 Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC 28560. Following the viewing friends and family will gather at 6:00 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 206 Miller Blvd, Havelock, NC 28532 to celebrate her Life.

The Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neuromuscular Disease Support Organization, P.O. Box 1001 Havelock, NC 28532 in her name.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Friese family at



Lori Stevens Friese of Havelock, NC was born May 21, 1959 and was called home by the Lord on March 2nd, 2020 after a brief and unexpected illness. She was born in Damariscotta, Maine, daughter of Peter Gray and Gloria Craig who she joins in Heaven along with her sister Jennifer Hillman.Lori earned an Associates Degree in Office Occupations from Skagit Valley College, Mt. Vernon, Washington.All heartbroken, Lori leaves behind her loving husband Jeff, her two daughters Rachel Lake of Wasilla Alaska, Jillian Martinez and husband Jose of Jacksonville, NC, her twin brother Luke Gray and wife Bonnie of Smithfield NC, 5 precious grandbabies and a number of nieces and nephews. Her bright smile and sparkling personality will not only be missed by her family but by her many close friends and colleagues.Lori putting her education and skills to work helped establish the Neuromuscular Disease Support Organization where she dedicated much of her time serving as the Events Coordinator and lastly the Director or Client Support. She was a very caring and loving person as she constantly gave of herself to help and take care of others.Lori never met a stranger and was like a second mother to so many. She will be remembered by her family and so many friends as being a loving, kind, strong, and independent woman always concerned for the well being of others and for giving the best hugs. Lori enjoyed being active and doing new and fun things and was often referred to as a force to be reckoned with.A Service and Viewing will be held on Saturday March 7th at 3:00 PM at Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory 2201 Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC 28560. Following the viewing friends and family will gather at 6:00 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 206 Miller Blvd, Havelock, NC 28532 to celebrate her Life.The Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neuromuscular Disease Support Organization, P.O. Box 1001 Havelock, NC 28532 in her name.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Friese family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com. Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close