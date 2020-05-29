Lorraine Darlene (Erickson) Driver
Lorraine Darlene Erickson Driver, 74, of New Bern died Saturday May 16, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care Trent Campus.
She was a native of Two Harbors, MN. A resident of New Bern for many years she was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Lorraine was a loving person and enjoyed when her family came to North Carolina to visit.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Driver of the home; one daughter, Joy Newguard of Shakopee, MN; two sons, John R. Dressen and Jimmie R. Dressen both of MN; a brother, Vernon Erickson of Tennessee; a sister, Phyllis Erickson of Minnesota.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


Published in Sun Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
