Lorraine G. Brinson, 65, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at The Lighthouse Village after a brief bout with cancer.
|
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Reba Brinson; brother, Dale Brinson; and nephew, Nick Spencer.
She is survived by her sister, Rhonda B. Spencer (Kirby); brother, Tony Brinson (Dreama); nephew, Adam Spencer (Jennifer); great-niece, Abigail and great-nephew, Patrick.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Curtis Ehmann of Jacksonville officiating.
The family will receive friends and family members at all other times at the home of Rhonda Spencer, 1488 Hwy 306S, Grantsboro, NC.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory, Alliance.
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019