Lorraine Lee

Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - Lorraine Manley Lee, 78, died Oct. 7, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery. Masks are required.

Survivors include sons, James Manley of New Bern, Ricardo Lee of Orlanda, Florida, Reginald Lee of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughters, Cynthia Lee, Kimberly Lee; and sisters, Mamie Manley, Glendora L. McGlone, all of New Bern.

Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store